Hazelwood Central: Jada Wiley

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
Academic bio: Summa Cum Laude; honor student (four years); National Honor Society; French National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Volleyball: Suburban Green Pool first team all-conference (2019); second team all-conference (2018).
Activities: Muny Kids and Muny Teens Troupe (performed in several musicals from 2015-2018); Team Momentum 18 Navy club volleyball team. Volunteer: Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
College: Elmhurst University.
Goal: “I will be a doctor in the future. I am fascinated with the human body and intrigued by biology and sociology. Coupled with my love for mathematics, I believe I can help solve some of the complex problems humanity is facing now and improve our way of life.”
Favorite subject: Mathematics. “It is a universal language.”
Favorite book: “Peace Is Every Step” by Thich Nhat Hanh.
Favorite musician: The cast of Hamilton.
Role model: My mother. “There is absolutely nothing she will not do for my brother and I. She inspires me every day. She encourages me to explore my different passions. She instills hard work and perseverance. She pushes me to excel academically and most importantly, she loves me unconditionally.”