Nicholas Matteoni, Hazelwood Central

Nicholas Matteoni, Hazelwood Central

Academic rank: 1 of 424.

Sports: Soccer and baseball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; student of the month; all-academic four years.

Athletic bio: Soccer: All-regional team (2019); all-conference first team (2018, 2019); Hawk award (2019); defensive MVP (2017, 2018, 2019); all-conference second team (2017).

Activities: Southwest Stars baseball (2017-2020); Boy Scouts; Eagle Scout; volunteer with Special Olympics; A+ tutor.

College: Lewis and Clark Community College.

Goal: "I hope to become a civil or geological engineer.”

Favorite subject: “I have always appreciated math, but I like that physics uses math to understand and predict things in the real world.”

Favorite book: "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.

Role model: "Recently my mother has become my biggest role model as she is a civil engineer and I hope to follow in her footsteps.”

