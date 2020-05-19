Hazelwood Central: Nicholas Matteoni

Academic rank: 1 of 424.
Sports: Soccer and baseball.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll; student of the month; all-academic four years.
Athletic bio: Soccer: All-regional team (2019); all-conference first team (2018, 2019); Hawk award (2019); defensive MVP (2017, 2018, 2019); all-conference second team (2017).
Activities: Southwest Stars baseball (2017-2020); Boy Scouts; Eagle Scout; volunteer with Special Olympics; A+ tutor.
College: Lewis and Clark Community College.
Goal: "I hope to become a civil or geological engineer.”
Favorite subject: “I have always appreciated math, but I like that physics uses math to understand and predict things in the real world.”
Favorite book: "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.
Role model: "Recently my mother has become my biggest role model as she is a civil engineer and I hope to follow in her footsteps.”
