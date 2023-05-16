Hazelwood Central: Tia Blanks May 16, 2023 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hazelwood Central Scholar Athlete Tia Blanks Academic rank: 3 of 355.Sports: Swimming and diving, cross country.Academic bio: GPA Scholar Award; ACT Scholar Award; 4.0 honor roll.Athletic bio: Cross country: team most improved.Activities: Hobbies: I like to draw, play violin, listen to music, cook, play video games.College: St. Louis University to study biology.Favorite subject: Math. “It's challenging, but also because most of the answers are straightforward.” Favorite book: “Okay For Now” by Gary D. Schmidt.Role model: “I wouldn't say I have a set role model. But I will say that I can use whoever is better than me at anything as inspiration to better myself.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools D through J