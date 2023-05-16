Hazelwood East: Daniel Awodeyi May 16, 2023 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hazelwood East Scholar Athlete Daniel Awodeyi Sports: Soccer.Academic bio: Deans List for St. Louis Community College; Hazelwood East Ambassador; part of Emerson STEM Academy.Athletic bio: First team all-conference (two years).Activities: I work as a sales lead at Hibbett Sports; I am a member of my church's tech team.College: St. Louis University.Favorite subject: History. “I just enjoy using the knowledge of the past to influence the future.”Favorite musician: Plain White T’s. Favorite book: “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”Role model: My mother. “She's just a strong woman.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Schools D through J