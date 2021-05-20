Hazelwood East: Ettien Rodgers Jr.

Sports: Wrestling, soccer, baseball.
Academic bio: Maintained a 3.5 and above GPA since freshman year.
Athletic bio: Most Valuable Spartan in wrestling (2019) and soccer (2020); East wrestler of the year (2021); fourth-place wrestling state finisher at 132 pounds; sportsmanship award (2019).
Activities: Superintendent Student Advisory; TUF Program; Student Ambassador; Boys and Girls Club.
College, major: Missouri Baptist University, chemistry.
Goal: “I strive to become an astrophysicist.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love trying to figure out problems and learning new ways to solve them. I also have really caring and loving math teachers who make the subject exciting!”
Favorite book: “1984” by George Orwell.
Favorite musicians: NoCap; Rylo Rodriguez.
Role model: “All my coaches, Coach Bommarito, Coach Bledsoe and the coaching staff. They are not only role models, but they are like father figures to me. When I lose my way they are there to steer me in the right direction again. They push me to be better every single day and I am very thankful for that.”