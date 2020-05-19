Hazelwood East: Peter Lawal

Academic rank: 2.
Sports: Soccer.
Academic bio: All-academic boys soccer; 4.0 GPA through all years of high school; Hazelwood East boys soccer Scholar Athlete.
Athletic bio: Second team all-conference and honorable mention all-conference.
Activities: Youth and government captain; YMCA youth sports official; WashU college prep scholar; work at Walgreens.
College: Ohio State University.
Goal: “I hope to become a chemical engineer and ultimately help find a cure to many diseases that plague our world.”
Favorite subject: Math. “As young kid math always came easy to me, the numbers and operations are similar to sports. It requires you to understand the fundamentals in order to excel. Math also allows me to apply real world scenarios into the class and calculate the unknown such as speed, acceleration, or distance.”
Favorite book: “The Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison.
Favorite musician: Lil Baby.
Role model: Barack Obama.
