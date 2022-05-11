Hazelwood West: Abagail Cafolla

Academic bio: AP Scholar Award (students who have scored 3 or higher on three or more AP tests); Florissant Rotary Scholarship Winner; academic awards; perfect attendance (freshman, junior); department awards (communications, mathematics, physical education/health, practical arts, science, social studies, world languages); teachers choice awards (AP chemistry, Spanish 3); student of the month (P.E.C., experimental psychology); academic all-conference.
Athletic bio: Senior: First team all-conference and all-district; Wildcat award. Junior: Team MVP; sportsmanship award; best defensive player. Sophomore: First team all-conference and all-district; sportsmanship award. Freshman: Second team all-conference.
Activities: Science Club; Technology Student Association president; National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; volunteer: youth softball team; tutor at elementary school; helped maintain a local park.
Favorite subject: History. “I find it fascinating how much you can find out about people, places and debates simply by looking back in time.”
Favorite book: “The Prince” by Niccolò Machiavelli.
Role model: My mother, Sharon Cafolla (Kempf). “(She) played softball for Bradley University. Voted into their Hall Of Fame, and played ASA for the Classics, she is the main reason that I fell in love with the sport and never looked back. She has given me her endless love, unconditional support, and coaching combined with her fierce respect for the sport. She is and forever will be my role model.”