Hazelwood West: Alison Decker

Sports: Softball, lacrosse.
Academic bio: A+ Honor Roll (four years); math department award; science department award.
Athletic bio: Softball: first team all-conference, all-district and all-academic. Lacrosse: honorable mention all-conference and all-academic.
Activities: National Honor Society (three years); GNHS (two years); volunteer at church.
College, major: Iowa State University, biochemistry.
Goal: “I hope to become a biochemist and work in a hospital lab, where I will try to create new medicines.”
Favorite subject: Biology.
Favorite book: “The Girl In The Picture” by Alexandra Monir.
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Role model: My dad. “He continually works hard at what he does. He has supported me in everything I've done and always wants the best for me. That is why he is my role model.”