Hazelwood West: Alison Decker
Hazelwood West: Alison Decker

Sports: Softball, lacrosse.

Academic bio: A+ Honor Roll (four years); math department award; science department award.

Athletic bio: Softball: first team all-conference, all-district and all-academic. Lacrosse: honorable mention all-conference and all-academic.

Activities: National Honor Society (three years); GNHS (two years); volunteer at church.

College, major: Iowa State University, biochemistry.

Goal: “I hope to become a biochemist and work in a hospital lab, where I will try to create new medicines.”

Favorite subject: Biology.

Favorite book: “The Girl In The Picture” by Alexandra Monir.

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.

Role model: My dad. “He continually works hard at what he does. He has supported me in everything I've done and always wants the best for me. That is why he is my role model.”

 Scholar Athlete
