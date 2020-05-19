Hazelwood West: Jenna Foelsing

Academic rank: 6 of 469.
Sports: Cross country, soccer.
Academic bio: Best of West Academic Award (3 years); math department award (3 years); science department award; Spanish department award; communications department award; physical education department award; teacher’s choice award; perfect attendance award.
Athletic bio: Cross country: ninth-fastest time in school history at state meet; Wildcat award (2019); two-time second team all-conference; four-time academic all-conference selection; soccer: offensive MVP (2017); MVP (2019); captain; three-time academic all-conference selection; three-time first team all-conference.
Activities: National Honor Society (three years); traffic safety committee head (2018-2019); student council (four years); jazz band (four years); symphonic band; Tri-M Music Honor Society; Washington University chemistry tournament (2019); volunteer with Room at the Inn, Special Olympics (three years), Peer Buddies, A+ Tutor Program, MO Cow Bell 5K run, Hot Chocolate 15K/5K run.
College: Truman State University.
Goal: “I hope to find a career that I truly enjoy and be successful.”
Favorite subject: Math.
Favorite book: “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini.
Favorite musician: Brendon Urie.
Role model: My parents. “They support me both in school and in sports. They work hard at their jobs and take care of our family. I look up to them and I admire that they put their kids first.”
