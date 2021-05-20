Herculaneum: Cole Myers

Academic rank: 5.
Sports: Football, baseball.
Academic bio: 4.0 GPA (four years); Rotary student of the month (Dec. 2020); Hillsboro scholar athlete (every year by 3.5 GPA or better while playing a varsity sport).
Athletic bio: Varsity starter every year of high school in football and baseball; Football: second team all-conference athlete and defensive back; first team all-district running back and defensive back; SMAFCA all-region running back and defensive back (2020); honorable mention all-conference defensive back (2019); second team all-conference and all-district defensive back (2018). Baseball: first team all-conference and all-district catcher (2019); honorable mention all-conference catcher (2018).
Activities: National Honor Society.
College: Jefferson College.
Goal: “My main goal is to play in the MLB. If my baseball talent does not excel to that level, then I will either become a certified public accountant, or drug enforcement agent.”
Favorite subject: Industrial woods.
Favorite book: The Bible.