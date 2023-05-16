Academic bio: Academic all-state (football); honor cord in science; student of the quarter (twice); Rotary leadership club student of the month; 4.0 GPA throughout high school.
Athletic bio: Baseball: JCAA honorable mention outfielder and first baseman. Basketball: JCAA honorable mention (twice). Football: all-district linebacker (twice); all-I-55 second team receiver and honorable mention linebacker; all-region linebacker and receiver; Burlsworth Character award.
Activities: National Honor Society; Leadership; student council; volunteer: tutoring younger children; have helped coach youth basketball; city cleanups; hobbies: enjoy traveling, playing video games, attending sporting events.
College: University of Missouri to study something in the scientific field.
Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy dissecting things and taking things apart to observe them. I also enjoy learning about the many elements that make up our body and the world that surrounds us. I enjoy also how science can solve many problems and tie into daily life.”
Favorite musician: Polo G.
Favorite book: “Baseball Genius” by Tim Green and Derek Jeter.
Role model: Kobe Bryant. “His dedication to the game of basketball shows you how hard work pays off. He also shows his generosity for how much he gave back to community and to the people in this world. He always made sure to perform his best every night because he knew there would be people in the crowd who may not see him play another game.”