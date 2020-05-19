Herculaneum: Jonathon Coffman

Academic rank: 6.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; student of the quarter.
Athletic bio: Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year (2019); local dream team runner of the year; cross country: four-time all-state and all-decade teams by Post-Dispatch and MoMileSplit; Herculaneum’s most valuable runner award as freshman, junior and senior.
Activities: Student Council class president and social media coordinator; student board representative; Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Academy member; attended student council summer leadership camps and boys state.
College: St. Louis University.
Goal: "I hope to become a pediatrician with a positive impact on the future on the medical industry.”
Favorite subject: Biology. “I enjoy learning about the basic functions on nature and especially the human body.”
Favorite book: "Huckleberry Finn” by Mark Twain.
Favorite musician: Lady Gaga.
Role model: Steve Prefontaine. “He left a major impact towards the running world as one of the best and most successful runners in American and world history. When preparing for races, I often refer to his famous quote, ‘To give anything less than your best is a sacrifice of the gift.’ Unfortunately, Steve Prefontaine passed away in a traffic accident in 1975 at the age of 25. His passion and love for the running community will never be lost and will remain an inspiration forever.”
