Herculaneum: Macey Pilliard May 11, 2022 19 min ago Herculaneum Macey Pilliard Scholar Athlete Sports: Volleyball, basketball.Academic bio: Academic all-state; Dean's List at Jefferson College (twice); highest athlete GPA award at Herculaneum High.Athletic bio: Basketball: First team all-conference and all-district (2022); second team all-conference (2021). Volleyball: First team all-district and second team all-conference (2021).Activities: National Honor Society.College: Southeast Missouri State University.Goal: "I hope to accomplish my goal of becoming a travel nurse one day." Favorite subject: Spanish. "I like learning about different cultures."Favorite book: "Invisible Man" by Ralph Ellison.Role model: My mom. "She was a hardworking, strong, and caring person. I would like to embody all of these qualities that she showed me countless times, throughout my life."