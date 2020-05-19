Hermann: Brianna Thomas
0 comments

Hermann: Brianna Thomas

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Brianna Thomas, Hermann

Brianna Thomas, Hermann

Academic rank: 5 of 63.

Sports: Basketball, track and field.

Academic bio: Academic all-conference and all-state; top 10 percent of class; National Honor Society; Gasconade County Math and Science Scholarship candidate; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Track and field: all-state, all-district and second team all-conference (2019).

Activities: Future Business Leaders of America secretary; student council; yearbook assistant marketing editor; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Special Olympics volunteer; karate volunteer.

College, major: Maryville University, physical therapy.

Goal: “No matter how crazy life gets, I want to persevere towards my short and long-term goals academically, athletically and religiously.”

Favorite subject: Human biology. “It prepares me to focus on my healthcare interests after high school.”

Favorite book: “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks.

Favorite musician: Shawn Mendes.

Role model: My parents and younger brother. “They have been the strongest support system I could ever ask for. They have shown me the values I hold most important to myself and the dedication towards any interest of mine.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports