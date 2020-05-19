Hermann: Brianna Thomas

Academic rank: 5 of 63.
Sports: Basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: Academic all-conference and all-state; top 10 percent of class; National Honor Society; Gasconade County Math and Science Scholarship candidate; honor roll.
Athletic bio: Track and field: all-state, all-district and second team all-conference (2019).
Activities: Future Business Leaders of America secretary; student council; yearbook assistant marketing editor; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America; Special Olympics volunteer; karate volunteer.
College, major: Maryville University, physical therapy.
Goal: “No matter how crazy life gets, I want to persevere towards my short and long-term goals academically, athletically and religiously.”
Favorite subject: Human biology. “It prepares me to focus on my healthcare interests after high school.”
Favorite book: “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks.
Favorite musician: Shawn Mendes.
Role model: My parents and younger brother. “They have been the strongest support system I could ever ask for. They have shown me the values I hold most important to myself and the dedication towards any interest of mine.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.