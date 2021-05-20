 Skip to main content
Hermann: Grace Winkelmann
Hermann: Grace Winkelmann

Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society president; academic all-state volleyball (four years).

Athletic bio: Volleyball: Post-Dispatch All-Metro; Four Rivers Conference player of the year (2019, 2020); all-state (three years); 2020 Under Armour All-American third team; nominee for USA Today Missouri Volleyball player of the year. Basketball: first team all-conference and all-district (2020, 2021).

Activities: Student Council; FBLA secretary; Volunteer: A+ Tutor; Church of the Risen Savior working at church dinners; club volleyball.

College: University of Central Missouri.

Goal: “I will be attending the University of Central Missouri where I will continue my volleyball career and study radiology. My intended major is radiologic technology which includes the use of x-rays, magnetic fields, nuclear radiation, and ultrasound to visualize human anatomy. I plan to work in a hospital one day using these techniques to help people.”

Favorite subject: English.

Favorite book: “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”

Favorite musician: Queen.

Role model: My older sister, Shelby (Winkelmann) Cooper. “Shelby and I are very similar. People constantly tell me that we act the same and have the same humor. Being her little sister, I have watched Shelby succeed throughout her volleyball, basketball, and academic careers and a little part of me has always wanted to be like her. I take a lot of advice from her whether it is about sports, school, or common girl stuff. As we have gotten older we have grown closer and closer.”

 Scholar Athlete
