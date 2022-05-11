Highland: Alex Roach May 11, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Highland Alex Roach Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 26 of 220.Sports: Soccer, tennis.Academic bio: IHSA Scholar Award; National Spanish Honors Society; 1% Award for PE.Athletic bio: Soccer: team MVP; first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference; all-sectional. Tennis: most outstanding newcomer.Activities: National Honor Society; hobbies include bowling, golf, disc golf and simulation racing.College: Maryville University.Goal: “I hope to become an athletic trainer so that I can remain involved with sports and physical fitness.” Favorite subject: Spanish. "It is cool to learn about a whole different culture."Favorite book: “Percy Jackson” series.Role model: “My 100-year old great grandma is a role model to me because her kindness and selflessness inspires me to be the best person that I can be.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Golf Racing Sport Gymnastics STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring