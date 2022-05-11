 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Highland: Alex Roach

  • 0
Highland Alex Roach

Highland Alex Roach

Academic rank: 26 of 220.

Sports: Soccer, tennis.

Academic bio: IHSA Scholar Award; National Spanish Honors Society; 1% Award for PE.

Athletic bio: Soccer: team MVP; first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference; all-sectional. Tennis: most outstanding newcomer.

Activities: National Honor Society; hobbies include bowling, golf, disc golf and simulation racing.

College: Maryville University.

Goal: “I hope to become an athletic trainer so that I can remain involved with sports and physical fitness.”

Favorite subject: Spanish. "It is cool to learn about a whole different culture."

Favorite book: “Percy Jackson” series.

Role model: “My 100-year old great grandma is a role model to me because her kindness and selflessness inspires me to be the best person that I can be.”

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK