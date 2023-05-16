Academic bio: Academic all-state (football, Basketball); National Honor Society; High Honor Roll; National Society of High School Scholars.
Athletic bio: Football: All-conference; Champions Club; 1,000-Pound Club. Basketball: All-conference; Highland Optimist Shootout MVP; team captain; team MVP; best defender; most assists; Bulldog Pride Award; 1,000-Point Club; multiple all-tournament team honors.
Activities: Athletic Council; Principal's Advisory Committee; Student Ambassador; Spanish Club; homecoming court; graduation usher; Special Olympics leadership ambassador and volunteer; hobbies: golfing, boating and spending time with family and friends.
College: University of Kentucky to earn doctorate in physical therapy.
Favorite subject: Chemistry. “I enjoy the ability to think creatively about new challenges.”
Favorite book: “Harry Potter” series.
Role model: My wide receiver coach, Coach Welz. “Coach Welz has been in my life ever since I was a young age. He is someone who is always putting others above himself and will do whatever he can to help you succeed. He will push you to become that better person and athlete. He is always caring and will look out for you when you need someone. I am very thankful to have Coach Welz in my life.”