Highland: Ethan Augustin

Academic rank: 1 of 197.
Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: High honor roll throughout high school; top 1 percent award for math; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Team captain; cross country: 2019 team sectional qualifier; most Improved and leadership award.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; radio broadcaster of the EvUCC church services.
College: United States Air Force Academy.
Goal: “I hope to make a difference in the world through serving others. I also want to become so famous that people stop spelling my name ‘Augustine.’ “
Favorite subject: Calculus. “It’s challenging, but rewarding. Plus, you’re either right or wrong. 2+2 will always be 4.”
Favorite book: “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles.
Favorite musicians: Aerosmith; The Beatles.
Role model: “Coach Joel Hawkins taught me the importance of living for something bigger than myself. Coach Doug Bradley taught me that you can accomplish anything with the right attitude.”
