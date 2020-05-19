Highland: Ethan Augustin
Highland: Ethan Augustin

Ethan Augustin, Highland

Academic rank: 1 of 197.

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: High honor roll throughout high school; top 1 percent award for math; Illinois State Scholar; National Honor Society; Spanish National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Team captain; cross country: 2019 team sectional qualifier; most Improved and leadership award.

Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; radio broadcaster of the EvUCC church services.

College: United States Air Force Academy.

Goal: “I hope to make a difference in the world through serving others. I also want to become so famous that people stop spelling my name ‘Augustine.’ “

Favorite subject: Calculus. “It’s challenging, but rewarding. Plus, you’re either right or wrong. 2+2 will always be 4.”

Favorite book: “A Separate Peace” by John Knowles.

Favorite musicians: Aerosmith; The Beatles.

Role model: “Coach Joel Hawkins taught me the importance of living for something bigger than myself. Coach Doug Bradley taught me that you can accomplish anything with the right attitude.”

