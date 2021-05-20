 Skip to main content
Highland: Evan Sutton
Highland: Evan Sutton

Academic rank: 21.

Sports: Golf, basketball, bass fishing.

Academic bio: Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete; Illinois State Scholar; Highland IHSA Boys Representative; academic all-state honorable mention; National Honor Society; Congress of Future Medical Leaders; Award of Excellence; Scholastic Achievement Award.

Athletic bio: Regional champion in golf and basketball; second in sectional in golf and fishing; state champion in bass fishing; Metro East golf player of the year; broke Highland all-time scoring record in golf.

Activities: School Ambassadors; Spanish Club; Saturday Scholars; American Red Cross Blood Drive Leader; Special Olympics; Salvation Army; 4 Ocean; Optimist; Rotary; Kids Sport Camps.

College, major: McKendree University, computational sciences.

Goal: “Ultimately, my dream is fishing or golfing to earn a living. My plan out of college is to work for the fishing or golf industries as an engineer, designing baits or clubs and hopefully being able to test them out.”

Favorite subject: AP calculus.

Favorite book: “I liked to read all of Mike Lupica’s books because they were engaging and all about sports.”

Favorite musician: Chris Stapleton.

 Scholar Athlete
