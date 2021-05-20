Highland: Evan Sutton

Academic rank: 21.
Sports: Golf, basketball, bass fishing.
Academic bio: Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete; Illinois State Scholar; Highland IHSA Boys Representative; academic all-state honorable mention; National Honor Society; Congress of Future Medical Leaders; Award of Excellence; Scholastic Achievement Award.
Athletic bio: Regional champion in golf and basketball; second in sectional in golf and fishing; state champion in bass fishing; Metro East golf player of the year; broke Highland all-time scoring record in golf.
Activities: School Ambassadors; Spanish Club; Saturday Scholars; American Red Cross Blood Drive Leader; Special Olympics; Salvation Army; 4 Ocean; Optimist; Rotary; Kids Sport Camps.
College, major: McKendree University, computational sciences.
Goal: “Ultimately, my dream is fishing or golfing to earn a living. My plan out of college is to work for the fishing or golf industries as an engineer, designing baits or clubs and hopefully being able to test them out.”
Favorite subject: AP calculus.
Favorite book: “I liked to read all of Mike Lupica’s books because they were engaging and all about sports.”