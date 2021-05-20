Hillsboro: MacKenzie Baker

Academic rank: Top 5 percent.
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Academic bio: Honor roll; academic all-state; National Honor Society; graduating with Highest Honor; October student of the month (2019).
Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference (three times); first team all-district (two times); first team all-state (2020); KJFF Dream Team (2020). Basketball: honorable mention all-conference. Soccer: first team all-district. Play It Forward athlete of the week (2019-2020).
Activities: Club Volleyball; Wing Team; A+ Program; Volunteer: Special Olympics; High Performance Youth Volleyball; Little Hawks youth volleyball Volunteer.
College, major: Southeast Missouri State, healthcare administration.
Goal: “I want to major in healthcare administration, and later go on to get my master's. I hope to one day to fulfill my utmost potential and live a happy life with laughter and love.”
Favorite subject: Women’s studies. “It taught me more about the real world and the struggles that some see daily. It is enlightening way to open your eyes and look at the world.”
Favorite book: “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott.
Favorite musician: Queen.
Role model: “I'm very fortunate to have multiple role models in my life. My mother, my nana and papa, and my sister have always been there to support me no matter what. My nana and papa have been an example of love and support in everyday life. My sister because she has been my best friend since the day I was born. And my mother because she has been my backbone my whole life. She always tells me to ‘Go Change the World.’ ”