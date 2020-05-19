Hillsboro: Mark Moore

Academic rank: 6.
Sports: Soccer, basketball, baseball, football.
Academic bio: Missouri Bright Flight; 32 ACT; academic all-state football (twice), soccer and basketball; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Soccer: all-conference, all-district and all-region first team (three times); all-state first team; Jefferson County conference player of the year; all-region offensive player of the year; J98 Dream Team; J98 Dream Team player of the year. Basketball: Jefferson County conference player of the year; all-conference first and second team; all-district (twice); J98 Dream Team. Baseball: All-Conference Honorable Mention. Football: first team all-conference kicker; Jefferson County conference special teams player of the year.
Activities: Senior class vice president; Future Business Leaders of America; Hillsboro Youth Basketball League volunteer coach; Hillsboro Instructional League volunteer.
College: Webster University.
Goal: “I hope to become a Division I basketball coach and help mold young minds.”
Favorite subject: Statistics. “It is unlike anything I have learned about and it pushes me to my mental limits.”
Favorite book: “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
Favorite musician: Kool and the Gang.
Role model: My parents. “They work hard while treating people the right way.”
