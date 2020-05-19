Holt: Claudia Adam

Academic rank: 46 of 454.
Sports: Softball, basketball.
Academic bio: Softball: academic all-conference and all-state (2017, 2018, 2019); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Basketball: first team all-district (2019-20); softball: second team all-district (2019); second team all-conference (2017, 2018, 2019).
Activities: Student council; A+ tutoring.
College: Illinois College.
Goal: “I hope to be successful in my career and to have a positive impact on the people around me.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I love facing different types of challenges.”
Favorite book: “The Selection.”
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Role model: My parents. “They have always been my No. 1 fans. They taught me to work hard for everything I want and to be the best person I can be in life. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them by my side.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.