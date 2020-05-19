Holt: Claudia Adam
0 comments

Holt: Claudia Adam

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
Claudia Adam, Holt

Claudia Adam, Holt

Academic rank: 46 of 454.

Sports: Softball, basketball.

Academic bio: Softball: academic all-conference and all-state (2017, 2018, 2019); National Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Basketball: first team all-district (2019-20); softball: second team all-district (2019); second team all-conference (2017, 2018, 2019).

Activities: Student council; A+ tutoring.

College: Illinois College.

Goal: “I hope to be successful in my career and to have a positive impact on the people around me.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I love facing different types of challenges.”

Favorite book: “The Selection.”

Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.

Role model: My parents. “They have always been my No. 1 fans. They taught me to work hard for everything I want and to be the best person I can be in life. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them by my side.”

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports