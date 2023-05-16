Academic bio: 4.118 GPA; straight-A dual-enrolled student at St. Charles Community College; successful completion of college algebra through Missouri Baptist University; honor roll; graduating with Summa Cum Laude Honors (highest possible honors); Spanish Seal of Bilteracy.
Athletic bio: GAC sportsmanship award (2022); academic all-conference (four years); cross country: team captain; finished 15th in Jim Marshall Invitational (2022).
Activities: DECA: Three-year member, three-time state qualifier, two-time state finalist, vice president of fundraising (2021-2022), president of Holt chapter (2022-2023), first-place finish in Community Awareness category in district competition (2023); National Honor Society: Community service participant; Fellowship of Christian Athletes: helped initiate revival of club in 2021; senior leader (2022-2023); BreakDown St. Louis: Nonprofit Christian organization dedicated to educating, equipping, and empowering students to break societal burdens and live a healthy life; Also: drama team member/actor, ministry leadership, hospitality & care, Matthias' Lot Church covenant member, Lot Family participant.
College: Lindenwood University, majoring in marketing and minoring in religion. I plan to use these educations to become a marketing director for a ministry, nonprofit organization or church.
Favorite subject: Business. “I love learning about the business world. Specifically, I love my marketing classes because they allow me to be creative without being artistic.”
Favorite musicians: Red Rocks Worship; Morgan Wallen.
Favorite book: The Bible.
Role model: “My parents both exhibit attributes I admire deeply. My mom is the most genuine person I know and has shown me what it means to genuinely love people; she is more than my mom, she's my friend. My dad is the most determined and hard-working person I know. He has shown me what it means to give everything your all and that nothing is handed out for free. Everything must be worked for. They have taught me so much and I admire them for many reasons. Aside from my parents, I consider the entire BreakDown St. Louis team and staff to be my role models. Their constant obedience to the Lord and desire to be more like Jesus is highly admirable. I love each one of them more than they would ever know. They are truly some of the sweetest, most kind-hearted people I know.”