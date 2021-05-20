 Skip to main content
Holt: Sydni Scott
Academic rank: 15.

Sports: Wrestling, track and field, basketball.

Academic bio: Magna Cum Laude.

Athletic bio: Wrestling: state qualifier (2020); first team all-conference (2020, 2021); track and field: first team all-conference (discus and shot put, 2019); two-time Lou Fusz student athlete of the month.

Activities: Student Council president; CUSA (Culturally United Student Association); Panera associate; “I love to sing and play the piano.”

College: William Jewell College.

Goal: “I would love to be a travel nurse, but I would also love to be a personal trainer on the side and maybe start my own chapstick business.”

Favorite subject: Math. “Only because it's fun when I actually know what I'm doing, and I enjoy solving problems.”

Favorite book: “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart.

Favorite musician: Billie Eilish.

Role model: “I consider most of the people I have relationships with a role model. I try to be the best version of myself and that sometimes comes from taking after the best parts of the people I love.”

