Holt: Sydni Scott

Academic rank: 15.
Sports: Wrestling, track and field, basketball.
Academic bio: Magna Cum Laude.
Athletic bio: Wrestling: state qualifier (2020); first team all-conference (2020, 2021); track and field: first team all-conference (discus and shot put, 2019); two-time Lou Fusz student athlete of the month.
Activities: Student Council president; CUSA (Culturally United Student Association); Panera associate; “I love to sing and play the piano.”
College: William Jewell College.
Goal: “I would love to be a travel nurse, but I would also love to be a personal trainer on the side and maybe start my own chapstick business.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Only because it's fun when I actually know what I'm doing, and I enjoy solving problems.”
Favorite book: “We Were Liars” by E. Lockhart.
Favorite musician: Billie Eilish.
Role model: “I consider most of the people I have relationships with a role model. I try to be the best version of myself and that sometimes comes from taking after the best parts of the people I love.”