Academic bio: 4.4 GPA; First Honor roll (four years); National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Track and field: Class 3 state champion in two events (2022); Team captain; team MVP (2021, 2022); own four school records; Post-Dispatch All-Team third team (2022); AAU Junior Olympics All American (won two titles). Basketball: Played for Class 6 state championship team in 2021.
Activities: Diversity Club at Incarnate Word; volunteer: Special Olympics; Saint Nicholas Catholic Church; Safe Connections (non-profit organization); also: work at Marshalls as a cashier and sales associate.
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “This has become one of my favorite subjects because I find learning about the human body structure and functions to be very intriguing. I have always had questions about how some bodily functions are possible; with anatomy and physiology, my questions are able to be answered.”
Favorite book: “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio.
Role model: My older sisters, Kiya Hodge and Tyler Flowers. “They exemplify, in their own ways, the great strengths it takes to be a woman of color in this society. I see many of the obstacles they face in life and how they both keep great determination and positivity through it all. Seeing the actions that my sisters take to obtain triumph in their lives is something I wish to imitate in a way that will help me achieve my own goals.”