Incarnate Word: Ellie Wehrmann

Academic rank: 15.
Sports: Swimming.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; first honor roll (four years).
Athletic bio: Four-time individual Class 1 state champion; Class 1 state meet records in 200-yard freestyle and 100 free; Post-Dispatch All-Metro swimmer of the year (2020); Vornbrock Memorial Award for outstanding female swimmer of the year at Jack Buck Awards (2019); first team all-state (sophomore, junior, senior); second team all-state (freshman); first team all-conference (four years); Jeanette Miles Memorial MVP Award.
Activities: “I am a student representative on Student Council and a Student Ambassador. I am a part of the Philanthropy Club and Respect Life Club.”
College: University of Kansas.
Goal: “I hope to become either a physical therapist or a pediatric oncologist. I want to be able to help people get better and reach their goals.”
Favorite subjects: Anatomy and math. “I enjoy anatomy because I've always had an interest in the medical field so I find the content in anatomy interesting. I also enjoy math because I like to have a problem then have to work to figure it out.”
Favorite book: “Mind Gym: An Athlete's Guide to Inner Excellence” by Gary Mack. “This has become my favorite book because I sometimes struggle with mental toughness when competing and after reading this book it opened my eyes to view swimming and competition in a different way. This book has helped me overcome many mental obstacles throughout my swimming career.”
Favorite musicians: Thomas Rhett; Chris Lane.
Role model: “Definitely my mom! She is my best friend, biggest cheerleader and the hardest-working person I know. My mom is at every single one of my swim meets and wakes up at 4 a.m. just so she can drive us to morning practice or make us breakfast before we go. She is always the first person I want to see after my race and is always encouraging me to be the best that I can be. She would do anything for me and my brothers. She is a role model to me because I want to be just like her when I grow up. She is a nurse and has inspired me to want to be in the medical field. She has always taught me to work hard, follow my dreams, and never give up.”
