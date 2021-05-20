Incarnate Word: Izzy Patterson

Sports: Soccer.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; first honors all eight semesters of high school; finished top 10 percent in my senior class.
Athletic bio: Team captain.
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Ambassador program; nannying; painting.
College: University of Tennessee Martin.
Goal: “I plan to receive an undergraduate degree in Human and Health Performance and attend graduate school to study Occupational Therapy.”
Favorite subject: Anatomy and physiology. “I love this class because I have always been interested in exploring why our bodies perform the actions they do.”
Favorite book: “The Help” by Kathryn Stockett.
Favorite musician: Morgan Wallen.
Role model: My mom, Jen Patterson. “Anything my mom does she completes with maximum effort and I have never seen someone with a better work ethic than her. One of my favorite things about her is that whether in her job or just in her everyday life, she makes sure everyone feels as they are equal and are treated with the human dignity that they deserve. I strive to emulate so many qualities about my mom and I am so fortunate to have someone like her to admire.”