Jefferson: Abi Chipps

Academic rank: 3.
Sports: Softball, basketball, track and field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; academic all-state softball and track and field (three years); Twin City Optimist Club winner (2020); Academic Prestige (2016-2020).
Athletic bio: Perryville Character Athlete Award (2017, softball; 2020, basketball); Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy Athlete of the Week (2019); Softball: first team all-state (2016, 2018, 2019); state record for career singles (2016-2019); Track: all-state in 400-meter relay at Class 2 state meet (2017, 2018, 2019); third in 800 relay at Class state meet (2017); all-state in 1600 relay at Class 2 state meet (2018, 2019); Basketball: second team all-conference (2020).
Activities: Student council; leadership class; American Red Cross blood drives; Youth Election Polls Program; Special Olympics polar plunge; canned food drive; Christmas gift drive.
College: Indiana State University.
Goal: "I am currently undecided on my major but I hope to pursue a career in something I am passionate about and will make me happy. I do see myself coaching softball in the future.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I have a really great teacher and I find it interesting math can be applied to anything.”
Favorite book: "A Dog’s Purpose” by W. Bruce Cameron.
Favorite musician: Kid Rock.
Role model: "My greatest role model is an old softball coach of mine, Nicole Krodinger. She is the happiest and most enthusiastic person I’ve ever met. Her energy is contagious. She is also very wise and always gives the best advice.”
