Jefferson: Catryn Cattoor

Sports: Softball (four letters); basketball (four letters); track and field (four letters).
Academic bio: Academic Prestige honor roll; National Merit Scholarship commended student; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program winner; United States Naval Academy Summer Seminar candidate; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens award; September Rotary student of the month.
Athletic bio: Softball: conference co-offensive player of the year (2020); first team all-state (2019-2020); first team all-district, all-region, al-conference (2017-2020); second team All-Metro (2020); third team All-Metro (2019); Regional Dream Team (2019). Basketball: second team all-conference (2021). Track and Field: all-state discus (fourth place, 2019); all-district, all-sectional, all-conference (2018-2019); Class 2 state team runner-up (2018-2019).
Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; Class Officers; journalism; FCA.
College, major: Washington University, mechanical engineering.
Goal: “I hope to commission through Air Force ROTC and become a pilot.”
Favorite subject: Math. “Even in middle school, I have always had great math teachers. They've really challenged me and given me every chance to succeed. Math is definitely humbling, but it's also very rewarding.”