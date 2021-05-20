 Skip to main content
Jefferson: Catryn Cattoor
Sports: Softball (four letters); basketball (four letters); track and field (four letters).

Academic bio: Academic Prestige honor roll; National Merit Scholarship commended student; College Board National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program winner; United States Naval Academy Summer Seminar candidate; Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens award; September Rotary student of the month.

Athletic bio: Softball: conference co-offensive player of the year (2020); first team all-state (2019-2020); first team all-district, all-region, al-conference (2017-2020); second team All-Metro (2020); third team All-Metro (2019); Regional Dream Team (2019). Basketball: second team all-conference (2021). Track and Field: all-state discus (fourth place, 2019); all-district, all-sectional, all-conference (2018-2019); Class 2 state team runner-up (2018-2019).

Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; Class Officers; journalism; FCA.

College, major: Washington University, mechanical engineering.

Goal: “I hope to commission through Air Force ROTC and become a pilot.”

Favorite subject: Math. “Even in middle school, I have always had great math teachers. They've really challenged me and given me every chance to succeed. Math is definitely humbling, but it's also very rewarding.”

Favorite book: "The Iliad" by Homer.

Favorite musician: Willie Nelson.

Role model: My parents. “They've taught me how to work hard, stay humble, and push myself outside of my comfort zone. They have always wanted the best for my sister and me, and I'll always be grateful for them.”

