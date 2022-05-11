 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jefferson: Gabrielle Beffa

Jefferson Gabrielle Beffa

Jefferson Gabrielle Beffa

Academic rank: Top 10 percent.

Sports: Golf, basketball.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll.

Athletic bio: Basketball: JCAA Small School all-conference; all-district; coach's award; team captain. Jefferson student athlete of the month.

Activities: Class of 2022 president; student council; leadership; mock trial; Special Olympics volunteer.

College: Culver-Stockton College.

Goal: “I hope to become a policy analyst within the healthcare field. I was inspired by my mother, who works in the healthcare field. I could never do what she does as chief nursing officer, but I can combine my want to help people with my love of political science as a policy analyst.”

Favorite subject: Law. “This class is mostly dedicated to mock trial, but we also look into current Supreme Court cases, political issues and different types of law. I love how I have been taught different ways to think, instead of what to think. Law has taught me how to form my own opinions and apply them to the issue at hand. I would spend all day in this class if I could!”

Favorite book: “Just Mercy” by Bryan Stevenson.

Role model: My mother. “She is who I inspire to be as a leader, as a mother and as a friend. No matter the circumstance my mother always seems to find the perfect balance of her work and personal life, I do not know many people who can do this successfully. She is confident, kind hearted and everything I aspire to be.”

