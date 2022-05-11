Jennings: Breanna Johnson May 11, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennings Breanna Johnson Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 2 of 156.Sports: Basketball, volleyball.Academic bio: Honor roll; Warrior of the month.Athletic bio: Volleyball: first team all-conference. Basketball: sportsmanship.Activities: Student council; National Honor Society; Science National Honor Society.College: SIU Edwardsville.Goal: “I want to study exercise science and be a physical therapist.” Favorite subject: Biology. “I love learning about organisms and genetics.”Favorite book: “To Kill A Mockingbird.”Role model: My parents. “They are wonderful people, even after hearing about their back stories and obstacles. And I think to myself if they can overcome their difficulties, so can I.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Science Bio Exercise Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools D through J Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring