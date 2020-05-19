Jennings: Jordan Thompson
Jennings: Jordan Thompson

Academic rank: 20.

Sports: Cheerleading.

Academic bio: Certified Nurse Assistant; OSHA certification; CPR certification.

Athletic bio: Team captain.

Activities: Internship at Washington University’s Youth Scientist Program; attended Lukas Wartman’s Lab in research of leukemia; shadowed at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in NICU.

College: Southeast Missouri State.

Goal: "I hope to accomplish finishing college and becoming the neonatal nurse I’ve always dreamed of becoming. I plan to give back to others in my community and help children that were in my footsteps become stronger and together as one.”

Favorite subject: Science. “I enjoy identifying research and health care procedure finding solutions to the major problems.”

Favorite book: "Hidden” by Helen Frost.

Favorite musician: Anita Baker.

Role model: "My health science teacher, Marla Simmons, as a role model because this amazing woman has made me feel as if I can do anything. Without her support and influence I wouldn’t be who I am today.”

