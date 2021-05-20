Jerseyville: Andrew Kribs

Academic rank: 28.
Sports: Boys soccer, track, basketball, cross country, football.
Academic bio: All-state academic team member; National Honor Society; Illinois State Scholar; Academic Challenge state qualifier (part of a team); dual enrollment at Lewis and Clark Community College and will graduate this fall with an associates in general sciences.
Athletic bio: Soccer: first team all-conference soccer; third team All-Metro; school record holder in career goals (88); all-sectional team. Basketball: second team all-conference. Track: state qualifying 4x400 team (2019, 17th place).
Activities: Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Olympiad.
College, major: Undecided, engineering.
Goal: “I have many ambitions that I want to accomplish from possibly working with a team at SpaceX in order to put a man on Mars, to just wanting to get married and start a family. I think that overall I just want to make this world a better place than it was when I was born.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I have an amazing teacher and classmates that make it enjoyable. However, I also think it has the most applications out of any of my classes.”
Favorite book: “The Maze Runner” series because I really love sci-fi like that.
Favorite musician: Zayde Wolf or Keith Urban.
Role model: My parents. “They are two very intelligent people who work hard every day. They never take a day off and have done an amazing job raising me and my siblings. I look up to them and how selfless they are and how smart they are. I hope that I've made them proud, and that one day that I can be even half as good a parent as they have been for me.”