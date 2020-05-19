Jerseyville: Zeke Waltz

Academic rank: 43 of 212.
Sports: Football, wrestling, baseball.
Academic bio: High honor roll; National Honor Society.
Athletic bio: Football: first team all-Mississippi Valley Conference defensive back (twice); team captain (two years). Wrestling: three-time state qualifier; state runner-up (2020) and fifth place (2019); team captain and all-conference (three years); two-time regional champion.
Activities: Class council officer; student council; summer camp counselor.
College: McKendree University.
Goal: “I would like to become a successful chiropractor and wrestling coach. By doing this I would be able to help people and leave an impact on their day to day lives.”
Favorite subject: Government. “This would be my favorite because I learned a lot of information I had not known before and it will benefit me in my everyday life. I also had a great teacher that was very interesting to listen to and always kept me engaged.”
Favorite book: “Can't Hurt Me” by David Goggins.
Favorite musician: “I like all different types of music and musicians but my favorite would have to be early 2000s country.”
Role model: My parents. “They put their all in to helping me every day and ask for nothing in return. They work their hardest and have shown me what it means to put others before yourself.”
