John Burroughs: Ann Zhang

Sports: Golf, swimming, water polo.
Academic bio: National Merit Finalist; AP Scholar; Gold Medal Grand Concours (national French contest).
Athletic bio: Golf: Class 1 team state championship (2018); team third-place finishes (2017, 2019); individual all-state (twice); first team All-Metro League; all-district; team co-captain. Swimming: Metro League all-conference 200-yard freestyle relay, 100 freestyle. Water polo: team co-captain.
Activities: Scholastic art and writing awards: five national medals (three gold, two silver), 12 Regional Gold Keys, Gold Key Writing Portfolio; JUST POETRY!!! national winner. Playwriting: LaBute New Theater Festival: two-time high school finalist, plays performed at Gaslight Theater and Grand Center Theatre Crawl; wrote and directed three plays (two one-acts, one musical) for school-wide student theatre showcase. Journalism: co-editor of THIMUN Press Team in The Hague (international); wrote a Post-Dispatch article for Old Newsboys Day; Co-Editor-in-Chief of The Review (school lit/art journal), Volunteer with children's classes at the Alliance Française, 10th, 12th grade Class Justice in Student Court, Student leader for Montgomery Plan (school service club).
College: Yale University.
Goal: “Career-wise, I hope to work in creative writing or computer science, or at the intersection of both. Most importantly, though, I hope to stay happy and leave an impact on the world that will bring the same joy to others.”
Favorite subject: French. “Translating thoughts into words can be challenging in any case ... and even more gratifying in French.”
Favorite book: “Everything I Never Told You” by Celeste Ng.
Favorite musician: Coeur de Pirate.
Role model: “I greatly admire Jennifer Lee, who wrote and directed Frozen and its sequel and has been Disney’s Chief Creative Officer since 2018. Here's my favorite quote from her: ‘Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire.’ ”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.