John Burroughs: Anyi Sun

Academic bio: National Merit Finalist; National Merit Scholarship Program; Jane Street Certificate of Excellence-Mathematical Association of America.
Athletic bio: Hockey: USA Hockey Central District Champions with the St. Louis 19U AAA Lady Blues (2021) and attended the USA Hockey national competition; attended USA Hockey Girls Central District Development Camp (2017, 2018, 2019); in 2018 and 2019, only skater of age group from Missouri and was one of nine forwards selected for the camp from the district (six states); first female ice hockey captain in program history. Lacrosse: second team all-conference.
Activities: Leader of John Burroughs Asian Culture Club; senior class vice president; band (play flute, piano, saxophone).
College: Bowdoin College.
Goal: “I have a lot of different interests career-wise. One thing I do know is that I’d like to make time to be a hockey instructor at an amateur level. I hope that whatever occupational field I end up in, I’ll be able to make a big difference. Maybe I’ll make discover something new if I happen to go into research. I also want community service to be a big part of my life so I hope I can find a cause I’m personally passionate about.”
Favorite subject: Physics. “Science in general wasn’t my favorite subject at first, but after learning about kinematics, I became a lot more interested. The thing about physics that sparked my interest was my ability to apply it to sports. My experience in athletics had also boosted my understanding of physics. It’s helped me outrun/outskate bigger players, win faceoffs against stronger athletes and use the whole rink/turf to my advantage.”
Favorite book: “Rosa Lee” by Leon Dash; and “Hamnet” by Maggie O'Farrell.
Role model: Julie Chu. “She's the first Asian American woman to play for the U.S. Olympic ice hockey team. She motivated me to continue playing no matter what barriers there may be. I also look up to many of my teammates and classmates. They all inspire me in a different way to become the best version of myself.”