John Burroughs: Daniel Martin

Sports: Cross country, track and field.
Academic bio: National Merit finalist; 2020 AP Scholar with Honor; National German Exam Gold; National African American Recognition Program; MSHSAA State Solo and Ensemble Festival Gold.
Athletic bio: All-district (2019, 2020); all-Metro League; individual state qualifier; fourth-place team in state cross country championships (2020); cross country team captain (2019, 2020).
Activities: Violin (studying and performing since 3 years old); concertmaster of my school's orchestra; play in a piano trio with two classmates; one of the leaders of the board game club at my school.
College: Amherst College.
Goal: “I am interested in the idea of education. Through my high school experience, I have come to value and appreciate the role of great teachers in the learning process. I hope I can be what so many teachers have been to me in the future. I also hope to keep running and playing the violin.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I appreciate how the subject comes with both rigid rules and a level of creativity in the problem-solving process.”
Favorite book: “Kusamakura” by Natsume Sōseki.
Favorite musician: “My favorite musician is violinist Joshua Bell. I have been fortunate enough to witness him perform a couple of times with the St. Louis Symphony, and his playing always leaves me inspired and motivated.”
Role model: My older sister. “She convinced me to start doing cross country, which I am eternally grateful for. I try following her actions, specifically in how she treats other people with kindness and respect.”