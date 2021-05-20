 Skip to main content
John Burroughs: Daniel Martin
Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: National Merit finalist; 2020 AP Scholar with Honor; National German Exam Gold; National African American Recognition Program; MSHSAA State Solo and Ensemble Festival Gold.

Athletic bio: All-district (2019, 2020); all-Metro League; individual state qualifier; fourth-place team in state cross country championships (2020); cross country team captain (2019, 2020).

Activities: Violin (studying and performing since 3 years old); concertmaster of my school's orchestra; play in a piano trio with two classmates; one of the leaders of the board game club at my school.

College: Amherst College.

Goal: “I am interested in the idea of education. Through my high school experience, I have come to value and appreciate the role of great teachers in the learning process. I hope I can be what so many teachers have been to me in the future. I also hope to keep running and playing the violin.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I appreciate how the subject comes with both rigid rules and a level of creativity in the problem-solving process.”

Favorite book: “Kusamakura” by Natsume Sōseki.

Favorite musician: “My favorite musician is violinist Joshua Bell. I have been fortunate enough to witness him perform a couple of times with the St. Louis Symphony, and his playing always leaves me inspired and motivated.”

Role model: My older sister. “She convinced me to start doing cross country, which I am eternally grateful for. I try following her actions, specifically in how she treats other people with kindness and respect.”

