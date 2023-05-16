Academic bio: Kirkwood High School Gold-K recipient.
Athletic bio: Soccer: Kirkwood's Evan Dalgaard Memorial Award for demonstrating pride, integrity, and sportsmanship through soccer; academic all-state; first team all-conference; Class 4 Region 1 team (2022). Baseball: Second team all-conference (2021).
Activities: Class of 2023 officer (four years); First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood senior high fellowship member preparing for two-week mission trip in Milwaukee in summer of 2023; St. Louis Gamers club baseball.
College: Missouri S&T to play baseball and major in architectural or aerospace engineering.
Favorite subject: Math. “I have always had a mind for numbers and even mixing it with a little bit of science in the realm of physics has intrigued me. However, math has definitely been my favorite and is also one of my strong-suits.”
Favorite book: “Slaughterhouse Five” by Kurt Vonnegut.
Role model: My grandpa. “He has always had a love for family along with traditions in which I hope to continue. One of his motivations is supporting others in hopes to achieve a greater outcome, which ties to his time serving in the military. With him being an amazing storyteller, he will always tell stories where he comments about helping others in war and as a career mentor as well as share wisdom for the future. These qualities, his view on life, and his consistent support towards my academics and athletics simply expands my gratitude towards him as my grandpa.”