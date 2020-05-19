Kirkwood: Natalie Bruns

Academic rank: 5 of 429.
Sports: Basketball.
Academic bio: Academic all-state; KHS Gold K; four-year honor roll student.
Athletic bio: Two-time Class 5 state champion (2017, 2018); Class 5 all-state selection (2019, 2020); Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year (2020); school record for blocked shots.
Activities: Played double bass in symphonic orchestra; manager of volleyball team.
College, major: New York University, engineering.
Goal: “I want to find a job where I can help solve real-world problems, while also really loving the people I work with and the position I hold.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I really excel in logical and strategical thinking, and I've always found mathematical processes to be satisfying.”
Favorite book: “The Goldfinch” by Donna Tartt.
Favorite musicians: The Beatles, Tame Impala, Travis Scott, The Weeknd, Frank Ocean.
Role model: My mom. “She always sticks up for what she believes in, is very realistic, and stays true to herself in every situation. I know she cares deeply for me and the other people she loves.”
