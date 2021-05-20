Kirkwood: Zoe Krug

Academic rank: 2 of 465.
Sports: Softball, lacrosse.
Academic bio: National Merit finalist; Steve Jonak Senior Award for Excellence in Mathematics; Bausch & Lomb Honorary Science Award; AP Scholar with Distinction; Yale Book Award; KHS Gold K; four-year honor roll student.
Athletic bio: Softball: first team all-conference and all-district (2020); academic all-state (2019, 2020).
Activities: National Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society; Kirkwood Service Group; Link Crew Leader; volunteered for political campaigns for the 2020 elections.
College, major: University of Southern California, biomedical engineering.
Goal: “I want to use my natural skills in math and science to help as many people as possible. With an education in biomedical engineering, I'd like to go into either pharmaceuticals or medical devices.”
Favorite subject: Math. “I've always loved math and I enjoy using logical processes to find an answer.”
Favorite book: “A Madness So Discreet" by Mindy McGinnis.
Favorite musicians: Taylor Swift; Conan Gray; Megan Thee Stallion.