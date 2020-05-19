Ladue: Callen Morley
Callen Morley, Ladue

Sports: Football, wrestling, lacrosse.

Academic bio: 4.0 student; National Honor Society; honor roll; first team all-academic football and wrestling.

Athletic bio: Football: team captain (senior); first team all-conference and all-district, second team all-district (twice); J Wolfe award; JV football MVP (sophomore); Class 4 state champion team (2018). Wrestling: team captain (two seasons); first team all-conference (senior); state qualifier (three seasons); district champion (senior).

Activities: Volunteer at church.

College: University of Alabama.

Goal: "I am pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I have always excelled in it as well as have found an interest in it all my life.”

Favorite book: "Slumdog Millionaire” by Vikas Swarup.

Favorite musician: Lil Uzi Vert.

Role model: My parents. “They have shown me how to always put my best effort into everything I do and to keep grinding, which will lead to success.”

