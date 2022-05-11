Ladue: Charlie Krasnoff May 11, 2022 26 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ladue Charlie Krasnoff Scholar Athlete Sports: Cross country, swimming, track and field.Academic bio: National Honor Society; 4.0 grade point average.Athletic bio: Cross country: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2021) and second team (2020); Class 4 all-district (2021); all-state (twice); two-time Suburban Conference champion. Track: all-state.Activities: Disabled Athletes Sports Association; volunteer swim coach; CSP swim team; Shaare Emeth Confirmation Class 2020.College: University of Tulsa.Goal: “Whatever I end up doing as my career I hope to always remain involved with sports and to encourage young athletes to reach their full potential.” Favorite subject: Math. “I like problem solving and analytical thinking.”Favorite book: “Unbroken.” People are also reading… Editorial: Alito's draft ruling is so self-contradictory that it calls court's judgment into question Steve Goedeker says his old company trashed his superstore St. Louis’ AT&T tower sells for $4.1 million, a fraction of its previous sale Yep, yep, Yepez: Rookie delivers double that snaps ninth-inning tie, slingshots Cardinals to 3-2 win ‘Not good for St. Louis’: Air Force proposes slashing Boeing St. Louis’ F-15EX line Grand jurors call St. Louis circuit attorney’s conduct ‘reprehensible’ With a 'different look' in lineup, O'Neill's bat makes noise on eve of arbitration hearing with Cardinals Cardinals demote DeJong to Class AAA Memphis, set stage for Sosa's return Boeing set to move headquarters to Arlington, Virginia Alabama jail official who helped inmate escape is dead after shooting herself Gordo: Shipping DeJong to Memphis would be a drastic measure Mother, wife, lawyer: Erin Hawley calls the fight to overturn Roe ‘the project of a lifetime’ Affidavit: At least $300,000 seized from Cure Violence worker's St. Louis apartment Bally Sports Midwest direct streaming will cost $16 to $20 per month Controversial radio host Bob Romanik dead at 72 Role model: Dan Sebben. “He is a very wise and experienced coach who wants the best for his athletes on and off the track.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Dan Sebben Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring