Ladue: Charlie Krasnoff

Sports: Cross country, swimming, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; 4.0 grade point average.

Athletic bio: Cross country: Post-Dispatch All-Metro first team (2021) and second team (2020); Class 4 all-district (2021); all-state (twice); two-time Suburban Conference champion. Track: all-state.

Activities: Disabled Athletes Sports Association; volunteer swim coach; CSP swim team; Shaare Emeth Confirmation Class 2020.

College: University of Tulsa.

Goal: “Whatever I end up doing as my career I hope to always remain involved with sports and to encourage young athletes to reach their full potential.”

Favorite subject: Math. “I like problem solving and analytical thinking.”

Favorite book: “Unbroken.”

Role model: Dan Sebben. “He is a very wise and experienced coach who wants the best for his athletes on and off the track.”

