Academic bio: Field hockey all-academic team (four years); honorable mention in editorial writing in student media contest; Missouri journalism honor roll.
Athletic bio: Field hockey: All-Metro first team (2022); first team all-conference (2020, 2021, 2022); team MVP (2021, 2022); conference co-player of the year (2022); top 10 in points in area (2022); All-Metro second team (2021); all-conference honorable mention (2019). Soccer, field hockey: team captain.
Activities: DECA: vice president of competitive events; first place at district (2022, 2023); second place at state (2023); state finalist (2022). Also: Best Buddies secretary; senior class secretary; Tech Connect board (club that helps elders with technology troubles); public relations manager for yearbook.
Favorite subject: Math. “I enjoy challenging myself and nothing is as satisfying as solving a problem you have been trying to work out.”
Favorite musician: Pitbull.
Favorite book: “Where the Crawdads Sing.”
Role model: My parents. “They have always been there for me and have supported my ambitions. Whatever I choose to do I know I can always count on them to be there cheering me on. My parents do whatever it takes to help me make my dreams come true and are at every game supporting me from the sidelines.”