Ladue: Samantha Fischer
Sports: Swimming and diving, track and field.

Academic bio: 4.0 GPA; National Honor Society; Math Honor Society; Spanish Honor Society.

Athletic bio: Ladue school record holder for diving; four-year diving state qualifier, finishing 13th, 12th, seventh and sixth; diving all-state (2020, 2021); Ladue school record for girls pole vault; rookie of the year for diving and pole vault (2018); Ladue MVP diver (2020, 2021); Class 1 swimming and diving state champion team (2019); track and field state qualifier (2019).

Activities: Ladue Dance Marathon executive board (fundraising chair); Ladue Sparkle Effect captain; JCC summer camp counselor; International Institute camp volunteer; National Charity League.

College: Northeastern University.

Goal: “I'm planning to become a doctor. I also hope to participate in Doctors Without Borders, so that I can give back to communities around the world and help provide better access to medical care.”

Favorite subject: Psychology.

Favorite book: “Every Last Word” by Tamara Ireland Stone.

Favorite musician: Noah Kahan.

Role model: Jess Sims, the Peloton instructor. “She always motivates me and pushes me to be my best, even virtually. I am always inspired to be a better athlete and person after taking her classes.”

