Sports: Cross country (four years); swimming (four years); track and field (three years).
Academic bio: National Honor Society; GPA 4.22.
Athletic bio: Cross country: Post-Dispatch All-Metro runner of the year (2021, 2022); Gatorade Missouri Player of the Year (2022); Missouri Class 5 individual state champion (2021, 2022); all-state (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022); Missouri Class 5 team champions (2020, 2022). Swimming: All-state (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023). Track and field: Nike Indoor Nationals All-American (sixth place in two mile, 2023); Missouri Class 5 all-state in 1600, 3200 (2021, 2022, 2023); Missouri Class 5 state champion in 3200 (2021) and 3200 relay (2021, 2022).
Favorite subject: Math. “I have really enjoyed taking calculus my senior year because it is challenges me. I have never really struggled in math till this year. I work hard, ask questions and get my work done to achieve success that I am proud of. I like how math is almost simple, there is usually one answer, and you are right or wrong.”
Favorite musician: Thomas Rhett.
Favorite book: “The Great Alone.”
Role model: My mom and dad. “They both help me succeed in my academic and athletic pursuits. They always help me see the positives and always bring happiness and joy to anything I do. They are my No. 1 supporters.”