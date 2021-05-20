 Skip to main content
Lafayette: Hope Ware
Lafayette: Hope Ware

Sports: Cross country, track and field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; honor roll (four years); academic all-state (seven semesters).

Athletic bio: Cross Country: four-year varsity runner; Class 5 sixth-place state individual finish and team championship (2020); Post-Dispatch All-Metro second team (2020); Big River All-Metro (2021); Rockwood School District school board award (2021).

Activities: Student council (four years); Philanthropy chairman; Special Olympics (three years); Victory Village board; Project Interface internship; baking.

College, major: Murray State University, nursing.

Goal: “I hope to be a PICU nurse at the St. Jude hospital in Memphis or work at a hospital in Nashville.”

Favorite subject: Science.

Favorite book: “The Running Dream.”

Favorite musician: Luke Bryan.

Role model: My late grandmother, who I call Granna. “She passed away unexpectedly when I was in fifth grade and she is the one who gives me my strength to keep going. I do everything in life to make her proud.”

