Lafayette: Jake Nelson

Sports: Football, basketball, volleyball.
Academic bio: Bright Flight; National Honor Society; student athlete of the month; academic all-state (three sports).
Athletic bio: Football: all-conference.
Activities: Senior class director of communications; class advisory; Young Life; Youth Leadership St. Louis.
College: Ohio State University.
Goal: "I will obtain a career that allows me to make a difference in the lives of others while providing for my family. I also hope to be a role model for those younger than me.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “It is preparing me well for a successful future career.”
Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.
Favorite musician: Luke Combs.
Role model: My parents. “They work so hard in order to give me opportunities so I try to make the most of them. Throughout all of my years playing sports, I have always had at least one parent at each game, which shows the support they’ve always had for me.”
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.