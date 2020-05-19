Lafayette: Jake Nelson
Lafayette: Jake Nelson

Jake Nelson, Lafayette

Jake Nelson, Lafayette

Sports: Football, basketball, volleyball.

Academic bio: Bright Flight; National Honor Society; student athlete of the month; academic all-state (three sports).

Athletic bio: Football: all-conference.

Activities: Senior class director of communications; class advisory; Young Life; Youth Leadership St. Louis.

College: Ohio State University.

Goal: "I will obtain a career that allows me to make a difference in the lives of others while providing for my family. I also hope to be a role model for those younger than me.”

Favorite subject: Calculus. “It is preparing me well for a successful future career.”

Favorite book: “Unbroken” by Laura Hillenbrand.

Favorite musician: Luke Combs.

Role model: My parents. “They work so hard in order to give me opportunities so I try to make the most of them. Throughout all of my years playing sports, I have always had at least one parent at each game, which shows the support they’ve always had for me.”

