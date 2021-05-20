Lebanon: Colin Berry

Academic rank: 1.
Sports: Soccer, cross country, track & field.
Academic bio: National Honor Society; ‘4.0 Award’ each year of high school; art show/3D mixed media winner; engineering graphics ACES/WTSE sectional winner.
Athletic bio: Placed in many track and cross country events.
Activities: WYSE/academic challenge; math team; Model UN; Cyber Patriots; student council; Cedarian yearbook staff; art club.
College, major: SIU Carbondale.
Goal: “I plan to become a senior software developer and/or engineer at a prosperous media company.”
Favorite subject: Calculus. “I enjoy the challenge the course presents as well as its logical and real-world applications.”
Favorite book: “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.
Favorite musician: Toro y Moi; Flume.
Role model: Elon Musk. “Even though he is a multibillionaire, he continues to be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of his businesses instead of just watching the money accumulate exponentially.”