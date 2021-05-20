 Skip to main content
Lebanon: Colin Berry
Academic rank: 1.

Sports: Soccer, cross country, track & field.

Academic bio: National Honor Society; ‘4.0 Award’ each year of high school; art show/3D mixed media winner; engineering graphics ACES/WTSE sectional winner.

Athletic bio: Placed in many track and cross country events.

Activities: WYSE/academic challenge; math team; Model UN; Cyber Patriots; student council; Cedarian yearbook staff; art club.

College, major: SIU Carbondale.

Goal: “I plan to become a senior software developer and/or engineer at a prosperous media company.”

Favorite subject: Calculus. “I enjoy the challenge the course presents as well as its logical and real-world applications.”

Favorite book: “Into the Wild” by Jon Krakauer.

Favorite musician: Toro y Moi; Flume.

Role model: Elon Musk. “Even though he is a multibillionaire, he continues to be actively involved in the day-to-day operations of his businesses instead of just watching the money accumulate exponentially.”

 Scholar Athlete
