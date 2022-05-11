Lebanon: Jameson Strozier May 11, 2022 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lebanon Jameson Strozier Scholar Athlete Academic rank: 5 of 22.Sports: Baseball, soccer, basketball, bowling.Academic bio: Honor roll.Athletic bio: Earned three awards for bowling; all-conference soccer.Activities: Spanish Club president; FFA.College: McKendree University.Goal: “I hope to become a baseball coach and help kids be the best they can be.”Favorite subject: Gym/conditioning. “I like being active.” Favorite book: “The Giver.”Role model: Nolan Arenado. “He is a great baseball player and has a great way of approaching the game.” 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Baseball Coach Help Sport Baseball STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 Schools K through O Watch Now: Related Video Meet this week's stars on the diamond, on the track and in the pool Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the area's leading goal scorer Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Watch now: Meet the spring high school stars off to a fast start Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring Meet 7 high school stars who are shining this spring