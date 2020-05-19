Lebanon: Taylor Garcia

Academic rank: 3 of 30.
Sports: Softball.
Academic bio: Student of the year (four years); honor roll; forensic science student award (2019); presidential award of academic excellence; anatomy and physiology award; National Honor Society president.
Athletic bio: Team captain and MVP (2019).
Activities: National Art Honor Society; art club; ecology club; morning announcements; class president; tutoring; kept scorebook for junior high softball team.
College, major: Maryville University, pre-physical therapy.
Goal: “I plan on becoming a physical therapist so I can help others. I also hope to one day to open my own practice.”
Favorite subjects: Art and English. “I enjoy art because my teacher is amazing and it is very relaxing. I also enjoy English because I am able to express my feelings through my writing.”
Favorite book: “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton.
Favorite musicians: Post Malone, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs.
Role model: My parents. “They are both hardworking and caring. They have always supported me in everything I have done and pushed me to be the best I can be.”
