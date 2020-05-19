Lebanon: Taylor Garcia
Lebanon: Taylor Garcia

Taylor Garcia, Lebanon

Academic rank: 3 of 30.

Sports: Softball.

Academic bio: Student of the year (four years); honor roll; forensic science student award (2019); presidential award of academic excellence; anatomy and physiology award; National Honor Society president.

Athletic bio: Team captain and MVP (2019).

Activities: National Art Honor Society; art club; ecology club; morning announcements; class president; tutoring; kept scorebook for junior high softball team.

College, major: Maryville University, pre-physical therapy.

Goal: “I plan on becoming a physical therapist so I can help others. I also hope to one day to open my own practice.”

Favorite subjects: Art and English. “I enjoy art because my teacher is amazing and it is very relaxing. I also enjoy English because I am able to express my feelings through my writing.”

Favorite book: “The Outsiders” by S. E. Hinton.

Favorite musicians: Post Malone, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs.

Role model: My parents. “They are both hardworking and caring. They have always supported me in everything I have done and pushed me to be the best I can be.”

